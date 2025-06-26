21st Project Elephant Meet Emphasizes Community Action, Conflict Mitigation

The 21st Steering Committee Meeting of Project Elephant was convened on June 26, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Dehradun, under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav. The meeting marked a pivotal moment in India’s ongoing efforts to safeguard its elephant population, addressing emerging threats and reaffirming a strong commitment to community-based and inclusive conservation strategies.

The event brought together a high-level gathering of senior forest officials, wildlife scientists, field-level conservationists, and representatives from elephant range states, alongside members of premier research institutions such as Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON), and Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM).

Human-Elephant Conflict: A Central Focus

A recurring and urgent theme throughout the deliberations was the growing challenge of human-elephant conflict (HEC). The Committee noted the rising incidents of crop depredation, property damage, and human casualties, especially in regions bordering elephant habitats. Shri Yadav stressed that local community involvement is crucial in minimizing such conflicts and ensuring co-existence between people and wildlife.

“Wildlife conservation cannot be successful without the active participation of communities living around forests,” the Minister noted. “We must empower and involve them in planning, monitoring, and benefiting from conservation efforts.”

Key recommendations included:

Community-led conflict response teams

Use of traditional knowledge and deterrents

Promotion of livelihood alternatives in forest-fringe areas

Collaboration with Key Sectors and Institutions

The Minister urged enhanced coordination with critical infrastructure stakeholders including:

Indian Railways – to address elephant-train collisions

Ministry of Power – for mitigation of electrocution incidents

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) – to integrate wildlife passages into road planning

Mining companies – to regulate development in conflict-prone elephant corridors

Shri Yadav also highlighted the role of academic and training institutions such as State Forest Training Academies, urging them to prioritize conflict mitigation modules and awareness campaigns in their curricula. Institutions were encouraged to collaborate on awareness generation, data sharing, and policy advocacy.

Scientific Updates and Milestones

Several major project updates were shared during the meeting, showcasing the technical progress made under Project Elephant:

DNA Profiling of 1,911 captive elephants completed across 22 states, supporting better health tracking and welfare management.

A survey of 3,452.4 km of railway tracks identified 77 high-risk areas for elephant-train collisions, where mitigation measures are being planned.

Phase-I of Synchronized Elephant Population Estimation in the North-Eastern States completed with over 16,500 dung samples collected.

A Model Elephant Conservation Plan (ECP) for the Nilgiri Elephant Reserve is under development and expected by December 2025.

Key Publications Released

The meeting witnessed the release of important knowledge resources:

A report on mitigating elephant-train collisions

A 23-year study on human-elephant conflict across Assam, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh

An advisory on safe tusk trimming practices for captive elephants

The latest issue of Trumpet, the quarterly Project Elephant newsletter

These publications are expected to aid frontline staff, policymakers, and researchers in better understanding elephant behavior and implementing safer, science-backed interventions.

Future Roadmap and Celebrations

Looking ahead, the Steering Committee laid out an ambitious agenda:

Finalization of the Nilgiri ECP

Launch of a three-year elephant tracking study in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Management Effectiveness Evaluation (MEE) for Elephant Reserves using CAMPA support

Creation of an Integrated Conservation Strategy for the Ripu-Chirang Elephant Reserve, with emphasis on the Udalguri landscape

Preparations are also underway for World Elephant Day celebrations on August 12, 2025, to be held in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The event will include cultural activities, public engagement programmes, and the prestigious Gaj Gaurav Awards, which recognize excellence in elephant conservation.

A Renewed Pledge to Protect India’s Heritage Animal

The meeting concluded with a strong reaffirmation of India’s commitment to elephant conservation through:

Community engagement

Scientific innovation

Data-driven management

Collaborative governance

With over 27,000 elephants, India is home to more than 60% of Asia’s wild elephant population. The outcomes of the 21st Steering Committee meeting will significantly shape the future of Project Elephant, launched in 1992, as it navigates new challenges in conservation and coexistence.