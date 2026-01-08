Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

In a recent revelation, China is accused of launching a significant cyber espionage campaign, named Salt Typhoon, targeting emails of U.S. House committee staff. According to the Financial Times, staff members on the House China committee and those on panels overseeing foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services were affected.

The intrusions, which were uncovered in December, left uncertainty about whether lawmakers' emails were accessed. Reuters could not verify the Financial Times report, and there were no immediate comments from the White House or Chinese officials.

This incident has increased tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. officials have raised concerns about the potential for these hackers to disrupt American infrastructure in the event of a conflict, while Beijing continues to deny involvement.

