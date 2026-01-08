Left Menu

Salt Typhoon: A Bold Cyber Espionage Campaign Unveiled

China has allegedly hacked emails of U.S. House committees, known as Salt Typhoon. It involved staff from foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services committees without confirmed access to lawmakers' emails. The attack has intensified U.S.-China tensions amid concerns about potential infrastructure threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 07:38 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 07:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent revelation, China is accused of launching a significant cyber espionage campaign, named Salt Typhoon, targeting emails of U.S. House committee staff. According to the Financial Times, staff members on the House China committee and those on panels overseeing foreign affairs, intelligence, and armed services were affected.

The intrusions, which were uncovered in December, left uncertainty about whether lawmakers' emails were accessed. Reuters could not verify the Financial Times report, and there were no immediate comments from the White House or Chinese officials.

This incident has increased tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. officials have raised concerns about the potential for these hackers to disrupt American infrastructure in the event of a conflict, while Beijing continues to deny involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

