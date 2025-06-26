Left Menu

Delhi's Green Transformation: Miyawaki Forests to Flourish

Delhi plans to develop dense native forests in Kharkhari Jatmal and Jainpur using the Miyawaki technique. The initiative aims to plant around 3.45 lakh trees, enhance green cover, and improve urban climate conditions. This project addresses air quality concerns and urban heat, contributing to environmental sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:17 IST
Delhi is gearing up to introduce dense native forests in Kharkhari Jatmal and Jainpur using the innovative Miyawaki plantation technique, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced on Thursday.

This project, spanning nearly 7 hectares, employs a method known for its ability to accelerate forest growth and enhance biodiversity. It aims to plant approximately 3.45 lakh trees to boost Delhi's green cover, improve microclimatic conditions, and ensure long-term environmental sustainability.

By applying natural soil enrichment and mulching techniques, the initiative will conserve moisture and support seedling growth. The densely planted Miyawaki forests are expected to serve as effective carbon sinks and noise reducers, ultimately transforming into self-sustaining ecosystems.

