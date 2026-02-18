Left Menu

Airbus Chief Advocates AI as an Ethical Enabler for Sustainability

Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier promotes AI as an essential tool for enhancing human capability, not replacing expertise. At the AI Impact Summit, he highlighted AI’s role in achieving sustainability and efficiency goals through predictive maintenance and optimized logistics, crucial for thriving industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:17 IST
Airbus Chief Advocates AI as an Ethical Enabler for Sustainability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing attendees at the AI Impact Summit, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence as a critical tool designed to bolster human expertise rather than replace it. He articulated that AI acts as a bridge, enhancing efficiency and resource optimization in pursuit of net-zero goals.

Westermeier pointed out that AI facilitates advances from mere ambitions to impactful results by streamlining processes like predictive maintenance and complex engineering. He stressed the necessity of incorporating sustainability from the initial phases of industry design and governance, acknowledging it as crucial for future growth.

Airbus's approach to AI leverages it as a responsible and ethical enabler that supports personnel and boosts operational capabilities. This reflects the company's commitment to embedding sustainability within its strategic framework and governance mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Gears Up for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

Dramatic Rooftop Rescue after Cylinder Blast Triggers Building Fire

 India
3
India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

India's IT Industry Poised for $750 Billion Transformation

 India
4
Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

Investor Pressure and Infant Formula Recall Shake Nestle and Danone

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026