Airbus Chief Advocates AI as an Ethical Enabler for Sustainability

Addressing attendees at the AI Impact Summit, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence as a critical tool designed to bolster human expertise rather than replace it. He articulated that AI acts as a bridge, enhancing efficiency and resource optimization in pursuit of net-zero goals.

Westermeier pointed out that AI facilitates advances from mere ambitions to impactful results by streamlining processes like predictive maintenance and complex engineering. He stressed the necessity of incorporating sustainability from the initial phases of industry design and governance, acknowledging it as crucial for future growth.

Airbus's approach to AI leverages it as a responsible and ethical enabler that supports personnel and boosts operational capabilities. This reflects the company's commitment to embedding sustainability within its strategic framework and governance mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)