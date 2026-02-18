Airbus Chief Advocates AI as an Ethical Enabler for Sustainability
Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier promotes AI as an essential tool for enhancing human capability, not replacing expertise. At the AI Impact Summit, he highlighted AI’s role in achieving sustainability and efficiency goals through predictive maintenance and optimized logistics, crucial for thriving industries.
- Country:
- India
Addressing attendees at the AI Impact Summit, Airbus India chief Jurgen Westermeier emphasized the role of Artificial Intelligence as a critical tool designed to bolster human expertise rather than replace it. He articulated that AI acts as a bridge, enhancing efficiency and resource optimization in pursuit of net-zero goals.
Westermeier pointed out that AI facilitates advances from mere ambitions to impactful results by streamlining processes like predictive maintenance and complex engineering. He stressed the necessity of incorporating sustainability from the initial phases of industry design and governance, acknowledging it as crucial for future growth.
Airbus's approach to AI leverages it as a responsible and ethical enabler that supports personnel and boosts operational capabilities. This reflects the company's commitment to embedding sustainability within its strategic framework and governance mechanisms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Revolutionizes Loan Disbursement and Banking Efficiency
RBI Proposes Enhanced Flexibility in Forex Transactions for Market Efficiency
Uttarakhand's Marathon for a Cause: A Step Towards Safety and Sustainability
Santos Triumphs in Legal Battle Over Sustainability Claims
AI Revolution: Balancing Efficiency with Human Accountability