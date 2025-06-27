Tragedy Strikes Tourist Family in Swat River Flash Flood

In a devastating incident, eighteen members of a tourist family drowned in flash floods in the Swat River, located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, according to rescue officials.

As of now, four bodies have been recovered, while a substantial search operation, involving 80 personnel from Rescue 1122, is underway across five different sites in an effort to locate the missing family members, confirmed the Director General of Rescue 1122, Shah Fahad.

The family fell victim to the rising waters triggered by heavy upstream rains during their visit to the area, renowned for its perennial river, Swat. Authorities remain hopeful as the large-scale search operation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)