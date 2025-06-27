Left Menu

India's Gradual Shift in Air Conditioning: Climate and Comfort Balance

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the government's gradual plan to implement a new air conditioner temperature range of 20°C to 28°C by 2050. This move aligns with India's climate commitments to balance energy access and climate action. Current recommendations suggest setting ACs at 24°C to 25°C for efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:45 IST
India's Gradual Shift in Air Conditioning: Climate and Comfort Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, has disclosed that India is set to gradually implement a new air conditioner temperature range of 20°C to 28°C, likely post-2050. Yadav emphasized that such steps align with India's climate commitments, balancing energy access and emission responsibilities.

During the India Climate Summit, Yadav elaborated on the step-by-step approach toward adjusting the new AC temperature norms. Highlighting the principles of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), he noted the importance of equitable climate action.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) currently advises setting air conditioners at 24°C to 25°C. The agency argues that modest increases from typical settings of 20°C to 21°C could result in significant energy savings of up to 24%, benefiting both climate goals and electricity consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025