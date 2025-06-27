India's Gradual Shift in Air Conditioning: Climate and Comfort Balance
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the government's gradual plan to implement a new air conditioner temperature range of 20°C to 28°C by 2050. This move aligns with India's climate commitments to balance energy access and climate action. Current recommendations suggest setting ACs at 24°C to 25°C for efficiency.
The Union Environment Minister, Bhupender Yadav, has disclosed that India is set to gradually implement a new air conditioner temperature range of 20°C to 28°C, likely post-2050. Yadav emphasized that such steps align with India's climate commitments, balancing energy access and emission responsibilities.
During the India Climate Summit, Yadav elaborated on the step-by-step approach toward adjusting the new AC temperature norms. Highlighting the principles of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC), he noted the importance of equitable climate action.
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) currently advises setting air conditioners at 24°C to 25°C. The agency argues that modest increases from typical settings of 20°C to 21°C could result in significant energy savings of up to 24%, benefiting both climate goals and electricity consumption.
