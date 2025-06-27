Boosting Geospatial Sector: Haryana Kickstarts 'Operation Dronagiri'
'Operation Dronagiri', launched in Haryana as part of the National Geospatial Policy, aims to enhance national development and economic prosperity. It will provide high-quality geospatial data to address challenges in agriculture, transportation, and more. Committees have been formed for effective implementation in Haryana, one of the first states to participate.
The Haryana government has announced the formation of state and district-level committees to implement 'Operation Dronagiri', a key initiative under the National Geospatial Policy designed to promote national development and economic prosperity.
Haryana is pioneering this initiative alongside Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, and Uttar Pradesh. According to Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, the project aims to provide access to top-notch geospatial data. This data will specifically address sectoral challenges, including agriculture, transportation, and infrastructure development.
Sonipat district in Haryana has been chosen for the initial launch, with the Survey of India serving as the nodal agency. These committees will ensure coordinated efforts between central and state agencies. The initiative, utilizing advanced drone-based technologies, promises precise agricultural advisories, optimizing crop yields and transparency in data usage.
