Delhi-NCR Real Estate Booms: Housing Sales Surge 16% Amid New Luxury Launches

Housing sales in Delhi-NCR are set to increase by 16% to over 11,700 units in Q2 2025, driven by high demand for luxury homes and numerous new launches. PropEquity data indicates a 37% rise in new supply. Prominent developers like DLF, Prestige Group, and Tribeca Developers are spearheading this growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Housing sales in the Delhi-NCR region are projected to rise by 16% to exceed 11,700 units during the April to June quarter of 2025. This increase is attributed to heightened demand for luxury homes and an influx of new launches, as reported by real estate analytics firm PropEquity.

According to PropEquity, the region is expected to see an introduction of 13,823 new housing units in the second quarter of the year, marking a 37% increase from 10,084 units in the same period last year. The growth is largely driven by supply surges in areas such as Ghaziabad and Greater Noida, stated Samir Jasuja, Founder and CEO of PropEquity.

Major real estate developers like DLF, Prestige Group, and Tribeca Developers are leading the market expansion with new projects. Notably, DLF launched and sold out 1,164 units of their luxury project, DLF Privana North, in Gurugram for Rs 11,000 crore. Meanwhile, Prestige Group commenced the first phase of its 'Prestige City, Indirapuram,' involving over 3,400 units valued at Rs 9,000 crore. These developments highlight the increasing buyer interest and align with the market's capacity to absorb significant stock levels, even as other metro cities face challenges.

