Uttar Pradesh's Greenwave: Transforming Van Mahotsav into a People's Movement

In a high-level meeting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath outlined ambitious plans to turn the state's plantation campaign into a widespread people's movement. Ahead of the Van Mahotsav in July, the chief minister aims to plant more saplings on one day than Uttar Pradesh's entire population.

The 'Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan 2025' logo was launched, marking a push for greenery, particularly themed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', appealing to emotional ties with family. The efforts reflect a significant increase in the state's green cover, credited to public collaboration, alongside innovative actions inciting environmental awareness linked to family values.

Main strategies include large-scale planting along expressways, medical colleges, and school grounds, with a focus on species that offer shade, fruit, and ecological benefits. Extensive plantations around rivers aim to rejuvenate local ecosystems. The initiative calls for communal responsibility, ensuring sapling survival through geo-tagging and protective measures.

