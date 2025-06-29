Tremors in Pakistan: A 5.5 Magnitude Wake-Up Call
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit Pakistan, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed, but the event has heightened awareness about seismic activities in the region.
In a seismic event on Sunday, Pakistan experienced a magnitude 5.5 earthquake, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).
The tremor was located 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface, categorizing it as a shallow quake, which can often cause significant damage.
Though no immediate reports of damage or casualties have been confirmed, this quake has once again put a spotlight on the seismic vulnerabilities in the region, urging both governmental and non-governmental organizations to fortify preparedness strategies.
