Monsoon Makes Historic Early Sweep Across India

Monsoon rains have blanketed Delhi by June 29, 2025, arriving just two days past its typical schedule. This shift occurred nine days earlier than the usual July 8 coverage date for the entire nation, as revealed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year's onset marks the swiftest since 2020, which saw full country coverage by June 26.

The IMD indicated significant advancements in the monsoon over Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and now, the entirety of Delhi. Reports suggest that heavy rain is anticipated across northwest, central, east, and northeast India during the next week, with some severe conditions forecasted for Jharkhand and Odisha towards the end of June.

The monsoon typically descends on Kerala around June 1, gradually extending over India by July 8, but this year saw its earliest arrival since 2009, thanks to robust low-pressure systems in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. While progress was halted by adverse winds, eventual rains are forecasted to be above-normal, vital for agriculture, reservoir replenishment, and GDP contribution.

