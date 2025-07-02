Light to moderate rainfall to continue over Jharkhand till July 6

Light to moderate rainfall is likely to continue over Jharkhand till July 6, with intermittent spells of heavy rains in some areas, a weather official said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Gumla, Simdega, Khunti, and West Singhbhum districts until 8.30 am on Thursday.

A similar alert has been issued for Lohardaga, Latehar, Chatra, Koderma, Hazaribag, and Ramgarh districts until 8.30 am on July 4.

Major parts of the state, including Ranchi, have been experiencing sporadic rainfall since Wednesday morning.

''The state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with spells of heavy rains in a few places till July 6, influenced by a cyclonic circulation over south Jharkhand and a monsoon trough,'' Abhishek Anand, deputy director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, said.

Jharkhand has been receiving continuous rainfall since the monsoon arrived in the state on June 17.

The state recorded 382.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 206.5 mm from June 1 to July 2, a surplus of 85 per cent, officials said.

Ranchi district recorded the highest surplus at 203 per cent between June 1 and July 2, followed by Latehar at 182 per cent and East Singhbhum at 158 per cent.

However, Deoghar and Godda faced rainfall deficits of 30 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

A deviation of 19 per cent of rainfall is considered to be normal by the IMD.

