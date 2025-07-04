Thousands take part in Muharram procession in Srinagar

The Shia community in Kashmir on Friday took out a Muharram procession on the traditional route in the city here to mark the eighth day of mourning, officials said.

The procession was taken out in a peaceful manner as authorities had made adequate security arrangements.

This is the third consecutive year that the administration has allowed the Muharram procession to be taken out on the traditional route through the heart of the city.

The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city early Friday and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road.It would culminate at Dalgate.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar early Friday as the authorities had granted a limited time window for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.

The traffic department had issued an advisory to residents of the city on the routes to be followed during the Muharram procession, the officials said.

At several places, volunteers were seen offering water to the processionists, while water sprinklers were also used at some places to provide relief from the heat.

The eight day of mourning is a significant day of mourning for Shias in Kashmir.

The procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

