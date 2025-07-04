Left Menu

One dead, four injured after being hit by car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; driver detained

A 70-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, were injured after being hit by a car in Maharashtras Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Friday morning, an official said. Car driver Prakash Magar, 30, fled from the spot after the accident, but the police traced and detained him, he said, adding that the process to register an FIR against him was underway.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old man was killed and four others, including a woman, were injured after being hit by a car in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city on Friday morning, an official said. The accident took place around 9.15 am near the 'Kala Ganpati' temple in the CIDCO area, following which the car driver was detained, he said.

''A speeding car hit five persons, leading to the death of one of them. The deceased, identified as Gunaji Shewale, worked as a watchman at a nearby temple,'' the official of the MIDC CIDCO police station said.

Two of the injured, including a 40-year-old woman, were admitted to a private hospital, while two others aged 65 and 60 are undergoing treatment at a government hospital located in Chikalthana area, he said. ''Car driver Prakash Magar, 30, fled from the spot after the accident, but the police traced and detained him,'' he said, adding that the process to register an FIR against him was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

