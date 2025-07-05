Left Menu

Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire Claims Two Lives at Vishal Mega Mart

A devastating fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh claimed two lives. Kumar Dhirender Pratap, trapped in a lift, perished from suspected suffocation. Another body was found during cooling operations. The blaze's cause remains unconfirmed but is suspected to be a short circuit, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 14:30 IST
Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire Claims Two Lives at Vishal Mega Mart
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, as a fatal fire resulted in the loss of two lives. Kumar Dhirender Pratap, a 25-year-old man, was found lifeless inside a lift, with signs pointing to suffocation as the cause of death, according to police sources.

A second body, severely charred, was discovered later as firefighters conducted cooling operations within the building. Efforts are currently underway to formally identify the second victim.

The fire was reported at 6:44 pm on Friday, originating on the second floor of the four-storey commercial building. The operation involved thirteen fire tenders and about 90 firefighters. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as a potential cause, as further inquiries continue by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Indian diaspora is our pride: PM Modi at community event in Trinidad and...

 Global
2
Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your success, service, and values: PM Modi in Trinidad and Tobagao.

Children of Girmitiyas are not defined by struggle anymore but by your succe...

 Global
3
Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his new public platform

Freed from US jail, Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil seizes his n...

 Global
4
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage:...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025