Tragedy in Karol Bagh: Fire Claims Two Lives at Vishal Mega Mart

A tragic incident unfolded at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, as a fatal fire resulted in the loss of two lives. Kumar Dhirender Pratap, a 25-year-old man, was found lifeless inside a lift, with signs pointing to suffocation as the cause of death, according to police sources.

A second body, severely charred, was discovered later as firefighters conducted cooling operations within the building. Efforts are currently underway to formally identify the second victim.

The fire was reported at 6:44 pm on Friday, originating on the second floor of the four-storey commercial building. The operation involved thirteen fire tenders and about 90 firefighters. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as a potential cause, as further inquiries continue by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)