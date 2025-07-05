Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Vishal Mega Mart: Fire Claims Two Lives in Delhi

A devastating fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, Delhi, claimed two lives. Dhirender Pratap, 25, died due to suffocation after getting trapped in a lift. Another unidentified male body was found later. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 19:26 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Vishal Mega Mart: Fire Claims Two Lives in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh, resulting in two deaths, police confirmed on Saturday. The incident claimed the life of 25-year-old Kumar Dhirender Pratap, found dead inside a lift, likely due to suffocation. A second, yet-to-be-identified male body was also discovered during cooling operations.

The fire erupted at 6:44 pm on Friday on the second floor of the four-storey Padam Singh Road commercial building. Witnesses reported that around 50 people were inside when the blaze started. A security guard's prompt warning helped evacuate many, although Pratap tragically used the lift, leading to his fatal entrapment.

The fire, exacerbated by flammable materials, proved challenging for the 90 firefighters and 13 tenders deployed. Preliminary investigations hint at a short circuit as the potential cause. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage and are questioning the mall management about fire safety compliance and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

