Tragedy Strikes at Vishal Mega Mart: Fire Claims Two Lives in Delhi

A fatal fire broke out at Vishal Mega Mart in Delhi's Karol Bagh, resulting in two deaths, police confirmed on Saturday. The incident claimed the life of 25-year-old Kumar Dhirender Pratap, found dead inside a lift, likely due to suffocation. A second, yet-to-be-identified male body was also discovered during cooling operations.

The fire erupted at 6:44 pm on Friday on the second floor of the four-storey Padam Singh Road commercial building. Witnesses reported that around 50 people were inside when the blaze started. A security guard's prompt warning helped evacuate many, although Pratap tragically used the lift, leading to his fatal entrapment.

The fire, exacerbated by flammable materials, proved challenging for the 90 firefighters and 13 tenders deployed. Preliminary investigations hint at a short circuit as the potential cause. Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage and are questioning the mall management about fire safety compliance and negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)