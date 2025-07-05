A Breath of Fresh Air: Dust Pollution Combat on Rani Jhansi Road

In a bold move to tackle dust pollution in Delhi, the public works department (PWD) is set to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road.

This ambitious project involves setting up 1,500 misting nozzles and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 85 lakh. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve air quality in the city, as directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Recent inspections by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on similar systems further underscore the government's commitment to reducing pollution across Delhi, with mist sprayers already operational in multiple areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)