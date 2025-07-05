Left Menu

A Breath of Fresh Air: Dust Pollution Combat on Rani Jhansi Road

The Delhi government's public works department plans to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road to reduce dust pollution. The project, costing Rs 85 lakh, involves 1,500 misting nozzles and is slated for completion within two months. It follows directives aimed at improving air quality.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:27 IST
  India

In a bold move to tackle dust pollution in Delhi, the public works department (PWD) is set to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road.

This ambitious project involves setting up 1,500 misting nozzles and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 85 lakh. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve air quality in the city, as directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Recent inspections by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on similar systems further underscore the government's commitment to reducing pollution across Delhi, with mist sprayers already operational in multiple areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

