A Breath of Fresh Air: Dust Pollution Combat on Rani Jhansi Road
The Delhi government's public works department plans to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road to reduce dust pollution. The project, costing Rs 85 lakh, involves 1,500 misting nozzles and is slated for completion within two months. It follows directives aimed at improving air quality.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 22:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move to tackle dust pollution in Delhi, the public works department (PWD) is set to install an automatic water-misting system along Rani Jhansi Road.
This ambitious project involves setting up 1,500 misting nozzles and comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 85 lakh. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve air quality in the city, as directed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
Recent inspections by Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on similar systems further underscore the government's commitment to reducing pollution across Delhi, with mist sprayers already operational in multiple areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How AI and environmental governance improve air quality in urban skies
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Sustained Improvement Amid Crackdown
Delhi Seeks Rs 1,000 Crore Aid for Air Quality Revolution
From Smog to Sustainability: China’s Air Quality Leap Backed by ADB and Green Finance
IIT-Kanpur's Airawat Foundation, IBM ink MoU to use AI for UP's air quality monitoring