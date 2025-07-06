Left Menu

Unearthing Peru's Ancient Trade Hub

Archaeologists have discovered a 3,500-year-old city in Peru, believed to have served as a crucial trade hub between the Pacific coast and cultures in the Andes and the Amazon. The city features a circular structure made of stone and mud, located on a hillside terrace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 18:31 IST
Unearthing Peru's Ancient Trade Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Archaeologists in Peru have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 3,500-year-old city that likely functioned as a key trading hub connecting cultures from the Pacific coast with the Andes and the Amazon.

Unveiled on Thursday, the ancient settlement thrived contemporaneously with early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia. This archaeological find is marked by a distinctive circular structure perched on a hillside terrace, offering a glimpse into a civilization's architectural prowess.

Drone footage presented by researchers reveals the city center, featuring remnants of stone and mud buildings standing at an elevation of approximately 600 meters or 1,970 feet above sea level, providing insights into its historical significance and cultural linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025