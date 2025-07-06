Unearthing Peru's Ancient Trade Hub
Archaeologists have discovered a 3,500-year-old city in Peru, believed to have served as a crucial trade hub between the Pacific coast and cultures in the Andes and the Amazon. The city features a circular structure made of stone and mud, located on a hillside terrace.
Archaeologists in Peru have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 3,500-year-old city that likely functioned as a key trading hub connecting cultures from the Pacific coast with the Andes and the Amazon.
Unveiled on Thursday, the ancient settlement thrived contemporaneously with early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia. This archaeological find is marked by a distinctive circular structure perched on a hillside terrace, offering a glimpse into a civilization's architectural prowess.
Drone footage presented by researchers reveals the city center, featuring remnants of stone and mud buildings standing at an elevation of approximately 600 meters or 1,970 feet above sea level, providing insights into its historical significance and cultural linkages.
