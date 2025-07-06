Unearthing Peru's Ancient Trade Hub

Archaeologists in Peru have made a groundbreaking discovery of a 3,500-year-old city that likely functioned as a key trading hub connecting cultures from the Pacific coast with the Andes and the Amazon.

Unveiled on Thursday, the ancient settlement thrived contemporaneously with early civilizations in the Middle East and Asia. This archaeological find is marked by a distinctive circular structure perched on a hillside terrace, offering a glimpse into a civilization's architectural prowess.

Drone footage presented by researchers reveals the city center, featuring remnants of stone and mud buildings standing at an elevation of approximately 600 meters or 1,970 feet above sea level, providing insights into its historical significance and cultural linkages.

(With inputs from agencies.)