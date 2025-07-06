UN and International Teams Battle Wildfires in Syria's Latakia Province

United Nations teams have been deployed to Syria's coastal region as fierce wildfires continue to ravage the area for a fourth consecutive day. The blazes in Latakia province have prompted evacuations and caused extensive damage to agricultural land and infrastructure.

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Adam Abdelmoula emphasized the urgency of the situation as teams assess the severity of the disaster and identify critical humanitarian needs. International assistance has arrived from Turkey and Jordan, with helicopters providing aerial firefighting support.

Concerns mount over the proximity of unexploded ordnance from Syria's civil war in areas affected by the fires. Meanwhile, below-average rainfall and climate change have exacerbated water shortages, compounding the challenges faced by the region's inhabitants.

(With inputs from agencies.)