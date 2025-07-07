Inferno at Turbhe Terminal Sparks Chaos in Navi Mumbai

A dramatic fire broke out at a truck terminal in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, late Saturday night, causing an explosive spectacle. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, according to police sources.

Witnesses described seeing fireballs and thick black smoke billowing into the night sky as the flames raged on. Both police and fire brigade teams hurried to the scene to contain the fire.

The fire erupted at around 11.15 pm inside the state-owned MSRTC bus depot, where trucks were temporarily parked. The blaze damaged at least two to three vehicles, and firefighting operations continue as officials strive to fully extinguish the flames.