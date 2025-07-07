Inferno at Turbhe Terminal Sparks Chaos in Navi Mumbai
A fire at a truck terminal in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, caused a blast and sent fireballs into the sky, but no casualties were reported. The incident occurred at the MSRTC depot, and at least two to three vehicles were damaged. Firefighting efforts are still underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 00:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A dramatic fire broke out at a truck terminal in Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, late Saturday night, causing an explosive spectacle. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported thus far, according to police sources.
Witnesses described seeing fireballs and thick black smoke billowing into the night sky as the flames raged on. Both police and fire brigade teams hurried to the scene to contain the fire.
The fire erupted at around 11.15 pm inside the state-owned MSRTC bus depot, where trucks were temporarily parked. The blaze damaged at least two to three vehicles, and firefighting operations continue as officials strive to fully extinguish the flames.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Massive Blaze at Budaun Exhibition Sparks Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Hit Guizhou Province: Mass Evacuations and Emergency Response
Devastating Floods Trigger Highest-Level Emergency Response in Southwest China
Uttarakhand Monsoon Preparedness: Mock Drills for Emergency Response
Government Unveils 5-Year Roadmap to Boost Emergency Response Capabilities