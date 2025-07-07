Tragedy Strikes Texas: Flash Floods Devastate Camp Mystic

Amidst the heartbreaking devastation, families picked through the remnants of Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp in central Texas torn apart by flash floods. The deluge has claimed at least 78 lives, with 28 of them being children, as confirmed by local authorities.

Rescuers navigated treacherous landscapes searching for the missing, including 10 girls and a counselor from the camp. Governor Greg Abbott announced 41 people were unaccounted for. Yet, as the rain persisted, the hope of finding survivors dwindled, and questions surged regarding the adequacy of warnings issued in the area long prone to flooding.

President Donald Trump declared a major disaster for Kerr County, emphasizing the tragedy's enormity. The inundation obliterated parts of the region, and efforts continue to uphold public safety amidst ongoing threats of further flooding.

(With inputs from agencies.)