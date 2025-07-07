Texas Floods: A Community Grapples with Tragedy and Resilience

The catastrophic floods in Texas have escalated dramatically, with the death toll reaching at least 78, including 28 children. Rescue efforts continue as the search for those missing, particularly girls from a summer camp, extends into its third day.

Kerr County has suffered extensively, accounting for 68 fatalities. Texas Governor Greg Abbott revealed an additional 10 deaths across the state, while 41 individuals remain unaccounted for. The destruction has notably impacted Camp Mystic, a traditional Christian girls camp, where 10 campers and one counselor are still missing.

As torrential rains continue, the Guadalupe River's overflow has compounded the disaster. Emergency rescue teams, including the U.S. Coast Guard, work tirelessly amid fears of further flooding. Meanwhile, President Trump's proposed reduction of federal disaster response raises concerns about resource adequacy in such crises.

