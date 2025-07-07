Tragic Texas Floods and Political Shifts: A Deep Dive into Latest US Events

The death toll from catastrophic floods in central Texas has reached 78, including 28 children, as authorities continue the search for missing individuals, notably from a summer camp at the Guadalupe River. Amid fears of further flooding, evacuations are ongoing with Kerr County as the epicenter of the disaster.

In political developments, Elon Musk's creation of the 'America Party' intensifies his rift with President Trump. Musk criticized Trump's tax policies, calling them unsustainable. Trump's response minimized Musk's move as mere fun, asserting the efficacy of a two-party system.

Furthermore, Trump's use of the term 'Shylock' during a speech in Iowa, describing certain bankers, drew significant backlash for its antisemitic implications, reflecting ongoing controversies surrounding his administration's language and policies.

