Tragic Texas Floods and Political Shifts: A Deep Dive into Latest US Events
Recent US domestic news focuses on devastating floods in Texas with a death toll reaching 78 and political turmoil as Elon Musk forms a new political party, diverging from Trump. Criticism surrounds Trump's antisemitic remarks and the impact of his new tax and spending bill.
The death toll from catastrophic floods in central Texas has reached 78, including 28 children, as authorities continue the search for missing individuals, notably from a summer camp at the Guadalupe River. Amid fears of further flooding, evacuations are ongoing with Kerr County as the epicenter of the disaster.
In political developments, Elon Musk's creation of the 'America Party' intensifies his rift with President Trump. Musk criticized Trump's tax policies, calling them unsustainable. Trump's response minimized Musk's move as mere fun, asserting the efficacy of a two-party system.
Furthermore, Trump's use of the term 'Shylock' during a speech in Iowa, describing certain bankers, drew significant backlash for its antisemitic implications, reflecting ongoing controversies surrounding his administration's language and policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
