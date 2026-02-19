K Kavitha Poised to Launch New Political Party in Telangana

K Kavitha, the president of Telangana Jagruthi, has revealed plans to launch a new political party in the coming May, with a focus on advocating for Telangana's interests.

Claiming the position of the main opposition, Kavitha stated that the party aims to challenge the influence of Congress, BRS, and BJP in the region. Furthermore, she predicts the diminishing relevance of BJP in Telangana.

The new party intends to contest the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency elections in collaboration with another party, potentially aligning for a symbol in Hyderabad's civic elections. Several BRS leaders are rumored to show interest in joining this new initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)