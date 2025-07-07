Unyielding Flames in Syria: A Crisis Unfolds

United Nations teams have been mobilized to Syria's coast as relentless wildfires continue to blaze through the Latakia province. The fires, now in their fourth day, have devastated agricultural land and essential infrastructure, displacing hundreds of families in the process.

According to Adam Abdelmoula, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, emergency efforts are being concentrated on assessing the magnitude of the disaster and establishing immediate humanitarian needs. Firefighting teams from Turkey and Jordan have joined forces with Syrian civil defense to combat the flames from the air, while local efforts aim to protect the al-Frunloq natural reserve from the advancing threats.

Raed al-Saleh, Syria's Minister of Emergency and Disaster Management, has described the wildfire situation as 'extremely tragic,' emphasizing the large-scale environmental and human impact of the fires. Meanwhile, Syrian Civil Defense is also dealing with the risk of unexploded ordnance from the nation's long-standing civil war in the wildfire-affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)