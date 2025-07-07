Gujarat CM Pushes for Swift Road Repairs Amid Heavy Rains

In response to recent heavy rains, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheaded a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to address the critical condition of roads, highways, and bridges. Urgent repairs were ordered, with emphasis on maintaining momentum regardless of holidays.

Patel underscored accountability, instructing officials to ensure contractors are held responsible for damage occurring during defect liability periods. Municipal commissioners, connected via video conference, were also directed to promptly address waterlogging and road damage.

The Chief Minister insisted on strategic collaboration among the Roads and Buildings Department, NHAI, and municipal bodies. Progress was noted with repairs completed on 58 km of National Highways. Patel highlighted the importance of developing long-term solutions to avoid recurrent infrastructure issues during monsoons.

(With inputs from agencies.)