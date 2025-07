Tamil Nadu Planning Commission Unveils Strategic Reports

The Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission (SPC) presented four strategic reports to Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Secretariat on Monday. These documents address pivotal challenges within the state.

The reports include analyses and solutions on topics such as Mapping Mines in Tamil Nadu, Urban Growth and Thermal Stress, Child Nutrition, and a Nature-Based Solutions Framework for enhancing urban resilience in secondary cities.

The SPC's executive team, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi, executive vice chairman J Jeyaranjan, and member secretary S Sudha, were present during the submission, signaling a unified approach to the state's development challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)