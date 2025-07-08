NZ Deploys Fire Experts to Aid Canada’s Fight Against Devastating Wildfires

As Canada endures one of its most severe wildfire seasons in recent history, New Zealand is stepping up to support its international partner by deploying a seven-person specialist team to Manitoba. The deployment, announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden, reflects New Zealand’s ongoing commitment to global disaster response and transnational cooperation in emergency management.

The team, drawn from Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), will depart on Wednesday, 9 July, and will be embedded in Canada’s front-line firefighting efforts.

Wildfires Displace Thousands and Devastate Landscapes

Canada’s wildfire crisis has reached alarming levels, with blazes spreading across multiple provinces and creating catastrophic conditions for local populations and emergency services.

“Canada is dealing with an intense and escalating wildfire season, with fires raging across multiple provinces,” said Minister van Velden. “More than 20,000 people have been displaced from their homes.”

One of the largest fires alone has scorched an estimated 300,000 hectares of land, which van Velden compared to nearly twice the size of Stewart Island / Rakiura, highlighting the sheer scale and ferocity of the ongoing fires.

NZ’s Role: Safety, Logistics, and Crew Oversight

The New Zealand team will not be directly fighting fires on the ground but will play a crucial coordination and safety role. Their responsibilities will include:

Overseeing Canadian fire crews

Managing on-site safety operations

Coordinating logistical needs for deployed firefighting personnel

This support comes at the formal request of the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre (CIFFC), which coordinates wildfire response across Canada and facilitates international assistance.

“Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s specialist team will support the firefighting effort by managing Canadian fire crews and overseeing safety and logistics,” van Velden explained.

Longstanding Partnership and Experience

Since the formation of Fire and Emergency New Zealand in 2017, the agency has deployed a total of 330 personnel to North American wildfire events. These include both specialist teams and full task forces with boots on the ground, forming part of a broader international mutual aid agreement.

Minister van Velden also noted that a larger firefighting task force from New Zealand is expected to be deployed later this week, signaling continued support as the situation in Canada evolves.

“Fire and Emergency remains in close contact with Canada,” she said. “Their efforts will make a real difference to the communities in Canada.”

A Testament to Global Solidarity

The deployment serves as a reminder of New Zealand’s commitment to global citizenship and emergency response readiness. While the country has its own wildfire risks, its ability to deploy resources internationally illustrates the strength and resilience of its civil defence systems.

Minister van Velden offered heartfelt appreciation for the deployed firefighters and their families:

“I want to thank these firefighters who are offering their support to our Canadian counterparts at this time. Their efforts will make a real difference.”

With the northern hemisphere’s wildfire season entering peak intensity, international collaborations such as this are more important than ever. The New Zealand team’s presence in Manitoba will contribute to enhanced safety, more efficient coordination, and ultimately, greater protection for Canadian communities facing the brunt of climate-driven disasters.