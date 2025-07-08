Tragedy in 'Flash Flood Alley': Central Texas Flood Disaster
A deadly flash flood in central Texas ravaged communities and a Christian girls' camp, killing at least 96 people. Efforts to find survivors continue amid criticism about the lack of an early warning system. Central Texas officials promise to improve flood warning systems to prevent future calamities.
Search and rescue teams worked tirelessly across flood-stricken central Texas on Monday amid diminishing hopes of finding more survivors. A predawn deluge transformed the Guadalupe River into a deadly torrent, causing the deaths of dozens, including campers at a Christian girls' retreat. At least 96 are confirmed dead.
Many victims perished in Kerrville and the surrounding Texas Hill Country, known for its susceptibility to flash floods. By Monday, 84 bodies had been recovered in Kerr County, with dozens still missing. Neighboring counties also reported fatalities, and debates continue over the adequacy of local disaster preparedness measures.
Authorities grapple with the unpredictable nature of such events fueled by climate change. Governor Dan Patrick pledges financial support for better warning systems. Meanwhile, heavy rains are forecasted to exacerbate conditions, as officials and communities brace for potential renewed flooding.
(With inputs from agencies.)
