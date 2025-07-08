Depopulation and Biodiversity: A Global Ecological Crossroad

New research underscores a complex relationship between global depopulation and biodiversity levels. Since 1970, global wildlife has declined by 73%—a trend linked to the doubling of the world's population to 8 billion.

Japan and Italy, termed 'depopulation vanguard countries,' are seeing their populations shrink, raising questions about potential environmental benefits. A study in Nature Sustainability reveals that, contrary to some beliefs, depopulation doesn't automatically solve environmental issues. In Japan, biodiversity continued to decrease beyond the stable regions.

The situation calls for informed rewilding efforts and policies to actively manage land usage and safeguard biodiversity, especially as the global population is projected to decline by 2100. Successful management could alleviate many pressing ecological challenges.