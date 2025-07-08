Karnataka Seeks Urgent Approval for Yettinahole Water Project

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar engaged with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday to push for the expedited approval of a revised forest land diversion plan integral to the Yettinahole Project. This initiative targets the provision of drinking water to drought-stricken regions in southern Karnataka.

Within the discussions, Shivakumar, who also supervises the water resources ministry, emphasized the importance of this project. The state submitted a revised proposal to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest, aiming to reallocate 111.02 hectares of forest land in the Tumkuru and Hassan districts to benefit Visvesvarayajala Nigam Ltd.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the project's potential to positively impact 75.59 lakh residents across seven districts, enhancing water reservoirs and elevating groundwater levels. Shivakumar also addressed pending river project legalities with state legal advisors.

