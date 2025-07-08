U.N. Human Rights Council Faces Crucial Vote on Fossil Fuels Phase-Out

On Tuesday, the United Nations Human Rights Council will cast a crucial vote on a pledge to phase out fossil fuels as a measure to combat climate change. This action aims to solidify commitments made at the COP28 climate summit in December 2023.

The motion, originating from an amendment by the Marshall Islands, has revealed divisions amid the council's 47 members. While the measure has support from nations like Australia, Britain, and Germany, opposition comes from key oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This vote, which is viewed as a test of international resolve to move past the oil age, may not achieve consensus, although it has the power to influence future global climate standards. The decision's outcome holds significance in the broader context of ongoing climate challenges exacerbated by recent extreme weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)