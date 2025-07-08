Arunachal's Power Push: Resolving Grid Connection Bottlenecks

In a decisive move to address the power supply challenges in Arunachal Pradesh, Urban Affairs and Land Management Minister Balo Raja has urged the swift completion of a crucial transmission line segment. The project is pivotal for delivering continuous, high-quality grid power to regions like Yachuli and Palin.

During a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat, Raja underscored the completed status of substations and tower networks across Kra-Daadi district, except for a pending stretch that is delaying full system operations. He called on Keyi Panyor's deputy commissioner, Sweta Nagarkoti, to resolve disputes in Talo swiftly in coordination with local stakeholders.

Yachuli MLA, Toko Tatung, pledged active involvement with local communities to resolve conflicts amicably. High-ranking officials, including State Power Secretary R K Sharma and PGCIL executives, attended the meeting, promising rapid progress on infrastructure where no local objections exist.

