Catastrophic Floods Devastate Nepal-China Border, Disrupt Trade

A devastating flood has claimed at least eight lives and left more than two dozen missing at the Nepal-China border, after the Bhote Koshi River inundated the region and swept away the indispensable Friendship Bridge.

Despite no local heavy rainfall, experts attribute the surge to a glacial lake overflow in Tibet. Rescue teams have saved 57 individuals, but the search continues for those still unaccounted for, among them six Chinese workers and three Nepalese police officers.

In addition to the human toll, the flood has disrupted trade between the two nations, damaging goods and halting infrastructure projects. The incident underscores the broader impact of extreme weather events that have also taken a toll on countries like Pakistan in recent weeks.