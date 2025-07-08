Left Menu

Catastrophic Floods Devastate Nepal-China Border, Disrupt Trade

At least eight people have died, and over two dozen are missing after the Bhote Koshi River flood washed away the Friendship Bridge linking China and Nepal. The disaster, linked to an overflowing glacial lake in Tibet, has disrupted trade and halted construction projects. Rescue operations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating flood has claimed at least eight lives and left more than two dozen missing at the Nepal-China border, after the Bhote Koshi River inundated the region and swept away the indispensable Friendship Bridge.

Despite no local heavy rainfall, experts attribute the surge to a glacial lake overflow in Tibet. Rescue teams have saved 57 individuals, but the search continues for those still unaccounted for, among them six Chinese workers and three Nepalese police officers.

In addition to the human toll, the flood has disrupted trade between the two nations, damaging goods and halting infrastructure projects. The incident underscores the broader impact of extreme weather events that have also taken a toll on countries like Pakistan in recent weeks.

