Telangana Pushes for Zaheerabad Smart City and Industrial Corridors

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday, pressing for central assistance in developing key industrial infrastructure projects.

Reddy specifically sought the immediate release of Rs 596.61 crore approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust for the Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City. He also requested support for developing essential infrastructure like water and power supplies for the smart city.

In the meeting, Reddy highlighted the strategic importance of projects such as the Hyderabad-Warangal Corridor and advocated for funding to expedite the completion of Warangal Airport. Additionally, the chief minister called for the feasibility study of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Industrial Corridor and proposed the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor.

