Railway Ministry Counts Lockdown as Duty for Trainees

The Railway Ministry has officially clarified its stance on the status of trainee railway servants during the nationwide lockdown. The time spent at home due to COVID-19 will now be regarded as 'duty' for calculating salary increments.

According to a circular dated July 7, 2025, addressed to all Zonal Railways and production units, the ministry stated that training periods, paid via stipend or otherwise, qualify as duty if followed by official confirmation.

This decision was re-evaluated after queries from a Zonal Railway unit and builds on instructions from 2020 regarding stipend payments, establishing a six-month cap on stay-at-home recognitions.