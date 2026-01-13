Left Menu

Himachal Farmers Protest Duty Cuts: Government Seeks Central Support

The Himachal Pradesh government conducted a high-level meeting to address concerns over reduced import duties on apples from New Zealand and possible future cuts from the US. Discussions emphasized the negative impact on local apple farmers, with a call for central intervention to protect the state's apple economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 17:53 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in a dialogue with apple orchardists and stakeholders (Image: X/@SukhuSukhvinder). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions rise among Himachal Pradesh apple growers over India's trade negotiations with New Zealand and the United States, sparking fears of reduced import duties jeopardizing local businesses.

In response, the Himachal government held a crucial meeting, attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, and key stakeholders to discuss protective measures.

Minister Negi criticized the cut in duties, warning that New Zealand's apples would compete unfavorably with local produce, disrupting markets and impacting livelihoods. The government aims to demand a rollback of the concessions from the Centre, emphasizing the critical role of apple farming in the regional economy.

