Tropical Fury: Danas' Impact on Eastern China

Tropical Storm Danas unleashed its fury on eastern China on Wednesday, drenching the region with heavy rainfall and prompting flash flood warnings and school closures. Once a typhoon, Danas weakened but continued its destructive path across the nation's technology-driven industrial hub.

Authorities swiftly urged residents to remain indoors as the storm advanced across Zhejiang and Fujian provinces, with forecasts predicting as much as 300 millimeters of rain. Key port cities like Fuzhou and Xiamen braced for rising water levels, while maritime operations were halted, according to China's state broadcaster CCTV.

This extreme weather underscores the challenges China faces in managing climate-related threats to its economy, which could incur tens of billions in damages annually. Though Danas has been downgraded, its lingering effects threaten to overwhelm flood defenses in urbanized areas, posing ongoing risks to infrastructure and communities.

