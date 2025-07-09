Monsoon Mayhem: Flash Flooding Devastates New Mexico's Ruidoso Village

Flash flooding triggered by intense monsoon rains has wreaked havoc in Ruidoso, New Mexico. On Tuesday, dozens were trapped in homes and vehicles around the mountain resort village, with a house swept away by the swollen Rio Ruidoso river, as reported by state emergency authorities.

News outlets showcased dramatic footage of the house being carried downstream, its foundation obliterated and surrounded by muddy torrents. Danielle Silva, spokesperson for the state's Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, confirmed rescue operations were underway, with at least 85 swift-water rescues successfully conducted.

Emergency responders were mobilized by local law enforcement and the National Guard amidst reports of the river reaching a provisional record height. The aftermath of a recent wildfire contributed to the severity, with vegetation stripped away. Meanwhile, the wider region recently faced devastation from flash floods in Texas Hill Country, which claimed 109 lives.