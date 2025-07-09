Green Revolution: Khush-haal Van Maha Abhiyan 2025 Launched

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel inaugurated the ambitious 'Khush-haal Van Maha Abhiyan 2025' initiative by planting saplings at the Army campus near Barabanki railway station, according to officials.

The campaign is designed to promote environmental consciousness with the plantation of a diverse range of fruit-bearing, shade-providing, and medicinal plants. Governor Patel highlighted the long-term importance of tree planting as a proactive step toward safeguarding the future for next generations and stressed the community's collective responsibility in nurturing these plants.

The ceremony also saw participation from District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi, who updated the governor on logistical preparations, and Minister of State Satish Sharma and MLC Angad Singh. Students contributed by displaying posters and slogans encouraging ecological awareness. The Uttar Pradesh government has committed to planting a staggering 37 crore saplings on this occasion.

