Tragedy in Texas: A Devastating Flash Flood in the Hill Country

Texas faces ongoing devastation from a flash flood that primarily struck Kerr County, the state's Hill Country. Over 100 people have died, and more than 160 remain missing as crews continue extensive search and rescue operations. The tragedy is the deadliest inland flood in the US since 1976.

The flash flood devastated youth camps along the Guadalupe River, with Camp Mystic particularly hard-hit, losing campers, counselors, and its director to the floodwaters. Despite emergency planning assurances, the camp's response drew scrutiny as questions arise over the adequacy of warning systems in the region, nicknamed 'flash flood alley.'

Governor Greg Abbott has vowed to continue searching for victims and pledged federal support for recovery efforts. With memories of past floods and discussion of the need for effective warning systems, the community grapples with the aftermath. As President Trump prepares to visit, the focus remains on relief and recovery.

