Leopard Rescued from Village Home in Thrilling Three-Hour Operation

Late Tuesday night in Dandoh village, a daring three-hour rescue operation unfolded when a leopard was spotted inside a house. Forest department officials swiftly responded to the scene to ensure both human and animal safety.

Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Amneet Singh reported that upon receiving alerts about the leopard's presence, a rescue team headed by Forest Range Officer Vikramjit Singh was dispatched. They discovered the leopard in a fodder room and took immediate action.

In a meticulous operation, the team called in two veterinarians who tranquilized the three-year-old leopard. The animal was safely extracted and later released into its natural habitat. Increased leopard sightings in local villages reflect a growing leopard population in the Shivalik forest range.