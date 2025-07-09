Leopard Rescued from Village Home in Thrilling Three-Hour Operation
A leopard was safely rescinded from a home in Dandoh village following a three-hour operation led by forest officials. The animal, tranquilized by veterinarians, was released back into the forest. Leopard sightings in nearby villages have increased due to population growth in the Shivalik range.
- Country:
- India
Late Tuesday night in Dandoh village, a daring three-hour rescue operation unfolded when a leopard was spotted inside a house. Forest department officials swiftly responded to the scene to ensure both human and animal safety.
Divisional Forest Officer (Wildlife) Amneet Singh reported that upon receiving alerts about the leopard's presence, a rescue team headed by Forest Range Officer Vikramjit Singh was dispatched. They discovered the leopard in a fodder room and took immediate action.
In a meticulous operation, the team called in two veterinarians who tranquilized the three-year-old leopard. The animal was safely extracted and later released into its natural habitat. Increased leopard sightings in local villages reflect a growing leopard population in the Shivalik forest range.
ALSO READ
Bengaluru Reclaims Enormous Forest Land Worth Rs 4,000 Crore
Russia Claims Control Over Ukrainian Village
Trump Administration Aims to Rescind Roadless Rule Amid Forest Industry Debate
Submerged Heritage: Villagers Protest Over Artificial Lake in Mandi
Tragic Road Mishap Sparks Villager Fury in Gursahaiganj