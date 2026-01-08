Amendments to FCA guidelines don't open doors for privatisation of forest management: Officials

Environment Ministry officials on Thursday clarified that the amendments made to guidelines under the forest conservation law will not ''open up'' management of forest land by non-government entities, and will only allow them for restoration work aimed at achieving the target of 33 per cent forest cover in India.

The move, notified by the Environment Ministry on January 2, aims to bring in additional resources and partnerships to revive open and scrub forests, which together account for more than two lakh square kilometres across the country, the officials said. The clarification comes a day after the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the amendments in guidelines of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, (earlier Forest Conservation Act) have opened the door for the privatisation of forest management.

''The amendment in the guidelines does not open up the management of forest land to non-government entities,'' a senior government official said.

''The amended guidelines of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, will allow the participation of non-government entities in restoration of degraded forest lands which will help achieve the ambitious national target of 33 per cent forest cover in India,'' the official said.

Congress general secretary and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh had shared on X a circular issued by the Environment Ministry on January 2 related to amendment of the guidelines specifying the terms and conditions for the assignment of forest land on lease.

The opposition party had alleged that the amendments had introduced far-reaching changes in the legal regime for the governance of forests in the country.

According to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023, around 2.08 lakh sq km of forest land falls under open and scrub categories, making up 6.33 per cent of the country's total geographical area.

Under the revised guidelines, states can take up afforestation and ecological restoration of degraded forest lands through government as well as non-government agencies, with prior central approval and in strict accordance with working plan prescriptions. Addressing concerns that the change could open forests to private control, the official clarified that on the contrary, this step would lead to partnerships between government and non-government entities to undertake afforestation on degraded forest lands and therefore will help increase India's green cover.

''At present, most forest restoration work is funded only through public funds. The new framework seeks to bring in non-government funds for restoring degraded forest landscapes, while retaining government oversight,'' the official said. On the issue of compensatory afforestation (CA) and net present value (NPV), the official explained that these provisions apply to compensate for the loss of forest taking place due to non-forestry purposes. ''However, when restoration and afforestation activities are undertaken in degraded forest landscapes without its diversion for non-forest purposes, it directly contributes and strengthens the rejuvenation of ecosystem services. ''Since no diversion is involved, CA and NPV will not be levied in such cases, an approach intended to encourage large-scale participation from non-government entities in forest restoration,'' the official said.

