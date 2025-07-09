Left Menu

Pope Leo's Papal Plea: A Call for Climate Consciousness

Pope Leo paused his vacation to lead a Mass that emphasized environmental responsibility, continuing the legacy of late Pope Francis on climate change. The ceremony in Castel Gandolfo underscored the urgency of addressing global warming and included prayers for victims of recent natural disasters.

Pope Leo

Pope Leo took a break from his vacation on Wednesday to lead a Mass that highlighted the importance of environmental responsibility, a continuation of efforts spearheaded by the late Pope Francis. The Mass, held in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, calls for urgent action against global warming.

During the outdoor ceremony, Pope Leo highlighted the 'ecological crisis' the world is facing, aligning himself with the Church's dedication to climate issues, despite opposition. The Mass featured prayers for victims of the Texas flash floods, underlining the real-world impacts of climate change.

Cardinal Michael Czerny emphasized that Pope Leo's interruption of his holiday for this event shows the significance he places on environmental issues. The pope's activities are seen as a move to revive local tourism and spiritual engagement while advocating for a sustainable future.

