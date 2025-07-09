Central Texas Floods: Communication Failures and Climate Challenges

In the aftermath of deadly flash floods in central Texas, officials are under scrutiny over their response. The disaster, which occurred on July 4, has claimed at least 119 lives, with 95 fatalities reported in Kerr County alone, including children attending a local summer camp.

At a press conference, Sheriff Larry Leitha defended emergency responders, emphasizing a full investigation will follow. Communication difficulties, worsened by inadequate cellular service and unexpected torrential rain, reportedly hampered evacuation efforts.

As climate change breeds more extreme weather, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a special legislative session to probe emergency responses and secure disaster relief funding, highlighting the urgent need for improved alert systems and community preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)