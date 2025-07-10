Sindoor Bridge: A Tribute to Valor and Connectivity in Mumbai

In a move acknowledging India's military prowess, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the newly reconstructed 'Sindoor Bridge' in south Mumbai on Thursday. The bridge, previously known as Carnac Road Over Bridge, has been renamed to honor 'Operation Sindoor', a military action symbolizing India's strategic excellence in counter-terrorism.

The rechristening of the bridge marks a tribute to the Indian Army's bravery, particularly citing their deep strikes into terrorist bases within Pakistan, as stated by Fadnavis at the opening ceremony. The bridge renewal project, helmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, offers a significant upgrade in infrastructure, enhancing traffic flow across vital routes in the city.

Spanning a length of 328 metres, the bridge includes sophisticated engineering work with steel girders and reinforced concrete. With all safety clearances secured, 'Sindoor Bridge' is set to alleviate congestion at major intersections, linking vital roads and thereby improving Mumbai's transportation network.