Left Menu

A Journey Through Time: Discoveries from Dinosaurs to Prosthetics

This week's stories from Reuters feature fascinating discoveries, including Arizona fossils revealing dinosaur-era ecosystems, and ancient proteins in rhinoceros fossils. Also highlighted are innovations like a Pakistani startup shipping prosthetics to young war survivors and the adaptation of the Chinese film 'Ne Zha 2' for Western audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:31 IST
A Journey Through Time: Discoveries from Dinosaurs to Prosthetics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fossils unearthed in Arizona offer a glimpse into a transitional ecosystem from the beginning of the dinosaur age. The findings include North America's oldest-known flying reptile, highlighting a period when ancient species coexisted with emerging ones.

A Pakistani startup is making significant strides by providing prosthetics to children who have lost limbs in conflicts. This initiative offers hope and mobility, as seen with 8-year-old Sidra Al Bordeeni from Gaza, who resumed cycling after receiving a prosthetic arm.

The Chinese animated hit 'Ne Zha 2' is making waves globally, as its English version is set to release across western countries. Having already surpassed Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' in global earnings, 'Ne Zha 2' continues to capture audiences worldwide, showcasing the growing influence of Chinese cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025