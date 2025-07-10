Left Menu

Gurugram Brought to Its Knees by Torrential Rain

A truck carrying beer fell into a crater as torrential rains caused severe flooding and traffic chaos in Gurugram. No injuries were reported, but authorities advised remote working to mitigate traffic congestion. The city received 133 mm of rain over 12 hours, with intense downpours Wednesday night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains have caused significant disruption in Gurugram, with a truck loaded with beer bottles falling into a crater due to a road cave-in. The incident occurred on the Southern Peripheral Road, but fortunately, there were no injuries reported. Authorities responded by deploying a crane to retrieve the overturned vehicle.

The heavy rains, which began Wednesday evening and continued into the night, left many parts of the city submerged and created traffic gridlocks that persisted until early Thursday. The city's District Disaster Management Authority recorded 133 mm of rainfall over 12 hours, prompting an advisory for corporate offices to allow employees to work from home.

The India Meteorological Department issued an 'orange' alert for the area, highlighting the severe weather conditions. Meanwhile, social media buzzed with posts urging action against local officials for poor drainage management, as residents and commuters navigated through flooded streets and lengthy traffic jams throughout Gurugram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

