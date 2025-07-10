Left Menu

Culprits Apprehended for Tiger Cub Electrocution in Seoni

Six individuals were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district for electrocuting a tiger cub and attempting to sell its claws and bones. A tip-off led to a joint operation by the Seoni forest division and the DRI, resulting in arrests and the recovery of tiger body parts.

Six individuals have been arrested for electrocuting a tiger cub and attempting to sell its remains in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, according to a forest official.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Nagpur received a tip-off about the attempted sale on July 7, prompting them to alert the MP forest department. Subsequently, Bhimraj Khobragade, Lokesh Patle, and Khinaram Patle were taken into custody, and nine tiger claws along with 61 bones were confiscated.

The accused claimed that Vinod Adamache, Prahlad Junanapte, and Sohanlal Kushram were the original suppliers of the body parts. Investigations revealed that Adamache had laid an electric trap, ostensibly for rabbits or deer, near the Pench Tiger Zone. A detailed inquiry into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

