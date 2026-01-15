Left Menu

Venezuelan Interim President Delcy Rodriguez's Diplomatic Breakthrough with Trump

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez has engaged in a promising dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump over a mutual agenda, following her succession after Nicolas Maduro's capture. The discussion aimed at improving bilateral relations marks a significant diplomatic move amidst Venezuela's political transition.

Delcy Rodriguez

In a significant diplomatic move, Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez revealed details about a productive phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump. The conversation, described as long and courteous, focused on a bilateral agenda benefiting both nations.

Rodriguez's interim presidency began earlier this month following a dramatic turn of events in which U.S. forces captured Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro. Maduro was extradited to the United States to face trial on drug-related charges.

This engagement with Trump could signal a potential shift in Venezuela-U.S. relations during this period of political transition in Venezuela. Rodriguez's diplomatic efforts may lay groundwork for future cooperation between the two countries.

